Guwahati: Seminar held on marginalised sections in Viksit Bharat 2047

GUWAHATI: A two-day national seminar on "Viksit Bharat @2047 and the Role of Marginalised Sections of People with Special Reference to North-East India" was organised at Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College, Guwahati, on September 29 and 30. Sponsored by the ICSSR, North East Regional Centre, the seminar was organised by the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

The seminar brought together academicians, researchers, teachers and students to discuss India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, with focus on the participation and empowerment of marginalised communities, particularly in the North-East.

Prof. Ramesh Ch. Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, attended the inaugural session as chief guest. He stressed integrating indigenous knowledge systems with modern technology while preserving traditional practices for sustainable and inclusive development. Principal Dr. Budhen Kumar Saikia highlighted the importance of inclusive development and thanked the ICSSR for sponsoring the event. Prof. Bhagirathi Panda, Professor of Economics at NEHU and Honorary Director, ICSSR-NERC, delivered the keynote address, discussing opportunities and challenges linked to Viksit Bharat @2047 and equitable development. A panel discussion featured Prof. Mrinal Kanti Dutta of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Nissar Ahmed Barua of Gauhati University and Prof. Joydeep Baruah of KKHSOU, stated a press release.

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