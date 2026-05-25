Garima Saikia Garg Pays Emotional Tribute at Zubeen Garden in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, along with members of the Jantra band, visited Zubeen Garden at Kolongpar in Nagaon town on Saturday night.

She was in the town to attend a cultural programme. In the presence of local MLA Rupak Sarmah, Garima Garg offered an emotional tribute at the statue of Zubeen Garg. She thanked MLA Sarmah for installing a grand statue of Zubeen Garg in Nagaon town and for constructing a beautiful garden named after him on the banks of the Kolong river.

With tearful eyes, Garima said, “The people should remember Zubeen’s creations. His works should be promoted and spread across the country and abroad. Only then will Zubeen become immortal.”

Speaking on justice for Zubeen Garg, she remarked, “Zubeen Garg must get justice. If Zubeen Garg doesn’t get justice, then who will? If he doesn’t get justice, the word ‘justice’ should be removed from our dictionary.” Garima also urged for the early start of construction of Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur.

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