Garima Saikia Garg Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg at Nalbari Memorial

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A public tribute programme was organised at Khatkatora Chowk in Nalbari on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the memorial dedicated to Assam's beloved singer and artiste Zubeen Garg. The memorial, regarded as the first Zubeen Garg memorial in Assam, was constructed under the initiative of the Uttar Pub Nalbari unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

On the occasion, Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, paid tribute at the memorial. The programme was organised to remember the legendary artiste and celebrate his enduring contribution to Assamese music and culture. The event was attended by fellow artiste Parth Pratim Goswami, musician Raja Barua, AJYCP General Secretary Bijon Bayon, along with other leaders and office-bearers of the organisation. More than a thousand Zubeen Garg fans also gathered to pay their respects.

Local fans performed naam and devotional songs in memory of the artiste, creating an emotional atmosphere at the venue. Zubeen's songs and melodies resonated throughout the gathering as admirers remembered his immense contribution to Assamese music. Speaking at the programme, Garima Saikia Garg said, "It should not be called a memorial; it should be called a 'Srishti Soudha' (Monument of Creation). I cannot say that Zubeen is gone. He is always here and will always remain. He will continue to live among the people."

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Statue Unveiled at Bokakhat Natya Mandir by Garima Saikia Garg