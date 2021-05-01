Garo committees hold COVID awareness meeting, UGACMC reiterates demand

A Correspondent



BOKO: Various Garo committees from Kamrup and Goalpara districts and Garo villages headmen organized an awareness meeting on COVID-19 at Garo National Council's office premises in Santipur Village, Chaygaon on Friday. At the awareness meet, they discussed the government protocol on COVID-19 and also distributed masks at the meeting.

In the meeting, they also reformed the United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee (UGACMC). The previous committee was dissolved on March 11, 2021. The main aim of UGACMC is to demand the Garo Autonomous Council. Previously, the State Government tried to give Garo Development Council (GDC), but the Garo people declined the GDC. On January 28 of this year, again the State Government tried to give the GDC after discussing the issues with UGACMC. But the Garo community did not agree.

Now, the new committee has six members selected by village headmen and all the Garo committees. The chairman of the committee Suneet P. Marak is from Kamrup, vice-chairman Sengsak Sangma from Goalpara, general secretary Benhur Sangma from Goalpara, joint secretary Enindra R. Marak from Kamrup, treasurer Duland Sangma from Kamrup and publicity secretary Brayan Marak from Goalpara.

The president of the committee, Suneet P. Marak said that their movement for the Garo Autonomous Council would continue until they got it from the government. He also added that the Garo people of Assam never accepted the Garo Development Council which the government tried to impose on the Garo community several times.

