Garo people will support Congress: Garo National Council

A CORRESPONDENT



BOKO: A general meeting was organized regarding the upcoming state Assembly Election by Garo National Council (GNC) at Santipur under Chaygaon LAC on Thursday. In the meeting, members of Garo Women Council, Garo Youth Council and other Garo leaders from Kamrup and Goalpara districts took part. The meeting was presided over by Suneet P. Marak, adviser of GNC. GNC Goalpara district president Arbitson Momin said that the Garo tribes in Assam had been deprived by the government all the time.

"Garo people of Assam have always been demanding Garo Autonomous Council (under satellite basis) for the development of Garo tribes living in Assam. The BJP government earlier gave assurance to form Garo Autonomous Council, but just before the assembly election, the BJP government declared only Garo Development Council (GDC), just like a lollipop. But the Garo people strongly refused the GDC. Now Garo bodies are asking for Autonomous Council but the BJP has not responded. On the other hand, Congress party leaders have given assurance that if the Congress-led alliance comes to power, Garo Autonomous Council will be formed. So, Garo people of Kamrup and Goalpara districts will support the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly election," he said. The assembly elections will be held in Kamrup and Goalpara districts in third phase on April 6.

