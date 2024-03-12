Gas connections under Ujwala scheme distributed in Kampur area

NAGAON: Swadeshi Gas Agency, Kampur ceremonially distributed gas connections among 500 women beneficiaries of greater Kampur area under Ujwala scheme on Monday.

At a function held at Kampur Kendriya Raas Field, the gas cylinders and other appliances were distributed among the women beneficiaries by the proprietor of the gas agency. Local MLA Jitu Goswami attended the programme as the chief guest and initiated the distribution of the gas connections in presence of Dharitri Baruah, chairman Kampur municipality board, Jayanta Phukan, vice chairman of Kampur municipality board, Babul Bora, president of Kaliabor district BJP and other dignitaries. The programme was mentored by Dharmendra Koushik, the proprietor of the gas agency.

