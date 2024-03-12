Nalbari district administration launched ‘Pragya App’ to synchronize with CM’s vision of clean and green Assam

Nalbari: Synchronizing with the CM’s vision of clean and green Assam and to incentivize holistic cleanliness at the district level, Nalbari district administration introduced “Pragya” mobile app in association with SBM (U) to encourage cleanliness and assist in meeting and to track Swachhata indicators such as waste collection, segregation, processing legacy waste, sewage, used water management, proper sanitation etc. The app which was envisioned by Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka, was officially launched by Minister of PHED, SEED and Tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah, during Nalbari Raas Mahotsav on December 6. All 7.7 lakh plus citizens of Nalbari district can download and use the app (on android or iPhone) to request municipal services, lodge and track grievances. Through the app, residents will have access to services offered by the municipalities of Nalbari and Tihu, such as water tanks, door-to-door garbage collection, water sprinklers, etc. The app has several features grouped into three sections: grievance redressal, services and feedback.

Transparency in public service delivery is anticipated with this app which will raise service quality standards as well. Most Outstanding District Initiative (MODI) is a new initiative launched by Government of Assam to incentivize holistic cleanliness at the district level. There are 108 criteria including cleanliness, legacy waste disposal and maximum coverage of clean drinking water among others. Eventually, this will assist in fulfilling one of the several MODI Initiative criteria, which will be used to evaluate the district’s municipalities’ performance.

At present, only residents of the urban areas of Tihu and Nalbari can make use of the services offered by this app. This app has been launched keeping in line with PM’s vision for Swachh Bharat Mission, world’s largest sanitation initiative.

