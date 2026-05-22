Gateway honouring Joymoti actress Aideu Handique inaugurated at Panidehing

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BOKAKHAT: A newly constructed gateway at Panidehing Namghar Road, built in memory of Panidehing's Aideu Handique, who played the title role in Joymoti, the first Assamese feature film by Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, was formally inaugurated on Thursday by Mahabir Prasad Agarwala, President of the Bokakhat Agrawala Marwari Society. The gateway had originally been constructed in 2001 beside National Highway 37 at Panidehing Namghar Road following the wish expressed by Aideu Handique during her lifetime. However, it was later demolished during the expansion of NH-37 into a four-lane highway. The Agrawala Society, along with the Panidehing Gateway Construction Committee, rebuilt the gateway in an attractive new form.

Also Read: Remembering Aideu Handique: Assam’s First Screen Icon and a Quiet Pioneer