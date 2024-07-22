Gauhati HC Convicts Rakesh Paul, 32 Others In APSC ADO Recruitment Scam

GUWAHATI: In a significant verdict, the Gauhati High Court on Monday convicted prime accused Rakesh Paul, the former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), along with 32 others, in connection with the infamous Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) recruitment scam.

The scam involved irregularities in the selection process for ADO positions advertised in 2013.

The ADO recruitment scam is believed to be part of the wider APSC cash-for-job scandal, in which candidates allegedly bribed officials for undeserved selection.

Rakesh Paul, who was a central figure in the overall scam, oversaw the ADO recruitment irregularities under his watch.