Gauhati High Court Committee Inspects Child Care Institutions, Acknowledges Improvements in Tinsukia District

TINSUKIA: The 2-member committee constituted by Gauhati High Court on PIL/60/2019 to inspect Child Care Institutions under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 visited children’s home in Tinsukia district on May 28 and May 29. The members namely Rupa Hazarika and Ashok Sarma visited Child Adoption Centre Adar, Suryoday Open Shelter Home, Keshab Beheti Suryoday Children Home, Gyan Angkush, Nabarupantar Sishigraha. During inspection the committee members held important discussions with the staff and office bearers of the management committee of the children’s home regarding the safety and security of the children. They also pointed out that these children homes have taken important steps in improving the physical, mental, spiritual and intellectual development of children.

