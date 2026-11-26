Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday, November 26, deferred the bail hearing of Shekharjyoti Goswami and two former Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of late singer Zubeen Garg, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, in the singer's death case. The decision extends their judicial custody as the proceedings continue in Guwahati, Assam.

The Gauhati High Court deferred the bail proceedings on Thursday before a single-judge bench presided over by Justice Shamima Jahan.

Ziaul Kamar, Special Public Prosecutor representing the Government of Assam, had sought additional time during earlier proceedings to file formal objections against the bail applications.

The earlier proceedings took place on November 13.

Senior Advocate Sumanath Kakati represents Shekharjyoti Goswami in the bail proceedings, while Ziaul Kamar represents the Government of Assam as Special Public Prosecutor.

Goswami remains lodged in Haflong Sub-Jail, while Bora and Baishya are lodged in Mushalpur Jail, where they continue to remain in judicial custody in connection with the death case.

The two PSOs had secured bail in a separate disproportionate assets case in September 2026. However, that relief did not secure their release in the Zubeen Garg death case.

There are seven accused in the case. Two of them, Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg, have already secured bail. Amritprabha Mahanta received bail on October 9, 2026, while Sandipan Garg was granted bail on October 16, 2026.

The remaining accused, including Goswami, Bora and Baishya, continue to face judicial proceedings over their bail applications.

Three of them have remained in judicial custody since their arrests in October 2025, following Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

The next Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for November 30. The upcoming hearing follows the latest developments at the Gauhati High Court and will concern bail-related proceedings in the case.