Gauhati High Court Demands Assam Guv’s Affidavit on Dighalipukhuri Tree Felling

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to file a detailed affidavit regarding its plan to fall several old trees around the historic water body Dighalipukhuri for the proposed flyover.

The court issued this directive following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by journalist Mahesh Deka, activist Jayanta Gogoi, and journalist Chandan Borgohain regarding environmental and heritage issues related to the tree felling.

According to reports, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N Unni Krishnan Nair took up the case and impressed upon the significance of the case. The Assam Chief Secretary was directed to file the affidavit by 11 November 2024.

The petitioners, appearing through senior advocate Vikram Rajkhowa, also sought an urgent order to stop the felling of at least 27 trees crucial to the local ecosystem and cultural heritage.

The council, however, defended Advocate General Devajit Saikia who said, "The trees are just marked to cut down if required; the final order is not given." He added, "The issue has already died down, and if a notice is issued, a different kind of things will come out in the media."

Chief Justice Bishnoi, however, emphasized that the issue should remain public and asked the Advocate General to clarify all the apprehensions in the affidavit. "You clarify all these in an affidavit and we will consider them," he said.

The court has fixed the next date for hearing on November 13, 2024 and would examine the response of the government and further deliberate upon the issue.