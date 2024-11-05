Manipur Students Meet President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi

New Delhi: A group of selected students from Manipur met and interacted with the President of India at the Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This interaction was part of a 10-day exposure tour organised by the Indian Army.

A group of students from multiple villages of the ethnic violence-hit state of Manipur met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This meet was a part of the 10-day tour organized by the Indian Army. During this meeting, the students shared their aspirations and dreams with the President of India.

This visit was a part of the Indian Army’s efforts to inspire and empower young minds from rural areas under the National Integration Tour. By facilitating interactions with national leaders, the Indian Army aims to broaden the student’s perspectives and encourage them to become active contributors to the country’s growth.

The National Integration Tour was inaugurated for 20 students from Manipur recently. The selected students included 14 girls and 6 boys who were accompanied by two teachers. Major General SS Kartikeya, SM, GOC Red Shield Division, inaugurated the function at Koirengei. Student participants from different villages like Andro, Yaripok, Yambem, Changamdabi, and Angtha are part of this 10-day tour.