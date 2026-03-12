Gauhati High Court Dismisses Appeal of Nine Tangla Railway Station Shopkeepers Over Land Licences

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, has dismissed an appeal filed by nine shopkeepers challenging the termination of their land licences at Tangla railway station, in a ruling delivered on March 9.

The appeal — registered as WA/52/26 — was filed by Prabin Boro and eight others who had been occupying railway land near Tangla station for close to five decades under temporary land licence agreements issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

