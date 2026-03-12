Assam News

Gauhati High Court Dismisses Appeal of Nine Tangla Railway Station Shopkeepers Over Land Licences

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar dismissed the challenge to the termination of temporary land licences held by shopkeepers who had occupied Northeast Frontier Railway land near Tangla station for nearly five decades.
Gauhati High Court
Published on

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, has dismissed an appeal filed by nine shopkeepers challenging the termination of their land licences at Tangla railway station, in a ruling delivered on March 9.

The appeal — registered as WA/52/26 — was filed by Prabin Boro and eight others who had been occupying railway land near Tangla station for close to five decades under temporary land licence agreements issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court Closes Zoo Animal Welfare PIL After Rs 345 Crore Modernisation Assurance

According to court records, the licences had permitted the occupants to use the land for both commercial and residential purposes. Over time, original licence holders continued their businesses on the land and sought the transfer of rights over it — a move that led to disputes over their legal standing and ultimately the termination of the licences.

The High Court's dismissal of the appeal upholds the termination of those licences, closing a legal challenge that had sought to preserve the shopkeepers' long-standing claim over the railway land.

Gauhati High Court
Tangla railway

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com