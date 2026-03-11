Gauhati High Court Closes Zoo Animal Welfare PIL After Rs 345 Crore Modernisation Assurance

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury has closed a public interest litigation filed on behalf of animals, birds, and other living creatures held in Assam's zoos, after the Forest Department assured the court that a comprehensive modernisation of the facilities is underway.

The PIL (17/2025) was filed by Prachurjya Borboruah, who approached the court on behalf of captive animals — creatures he argued are incapable of seeking legal recourse themselves.

