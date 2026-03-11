Gauhati High Court Closes Zoo Animal Welfare PIL After Rs 345 Crore Modernisation Assurance

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury has closed a public interest litigation filed on behalf of animals, birds, and other living creatures held in Assam's zoos, after the Forest Department assured the court that a comprehensive modernisation of the facilities is underway.
The PIL (17/2025) was filed by Prachurjya Borboruah, who approached the court on behalf of captive animals — creatures he argued are incapable of seeking legal recourse themselves.
The petitioner had specifically sought directions for strict compliance with the Central Zoo Authority's guidelines on minimum dimensions of enclosures for housing exotic animals of different species, as prescribed under the Zoo Rules, 2009 — to be implemented within a fixed timeframe.
The Forest Department informed the court that a decision has been taken at the government level to carry out a comprehensive overhaul of zoos across Assam. A work order valued at Rs 3,45,67,50,000 has been issued by the office of the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department (Buildings), for the modernisation of the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden. The project is expected to be completed by November 29, 2026.
Counsel for the Forest Department, D Gogoi, told the court that the modernisation project covers overall infrastructure improvements for animals, staff, and visitors. Crucially, the specifications of animal enclosures are also being overhauled in line with the Central Zoo Authority's minimum dimension guidelines under Zoo Rules, 2009. The department also assured the court that all efforts would be made to upgrade and align housing for rescued species with the applicable guidelines.
Satisfied with the assurance, the bench closed the PIL — but with a clear caveat.
"In case the petitioner finds from the drawings, structural design or any other material that such guidelines are not being adhered to, it will be open for the petitioner to revive this petition by filing a two-page affidavit; in such a situation, this PIL shall be revived," the bench stated.