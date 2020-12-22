Post BTC Polls: Gauhati High Court orders floor test for Promod Boro-led BTC; Majority floor test by Dec 26

Guwahati: The ordeal is far from over for Promod Boro-led Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday has ordered for a composite floor test by December 26, which means Promod Boro will have to prove his majority. Making things worse for Boro, the order has put a stay on the appointment of the nominated members, they will not be able to vote during the floor test and cannot participate in the election of the Chief Executive Member. The Court has barred the Council from taking any policy decision.

When UPPL chief Promod Boro joined hands with BJP to form the BTC, both BJP and UPPL never expected that within barely three days of having formed the Council, they would hit a legal hurdle.

It is on Tuesday, December 15 the Council was formed and the Court order for status quo came on December 18. While Promod Boro took oath as the Chief Executive Member (CEM), former NDFB leader Gobinda Chandra Basumatary was sworn in as the Deputy CEM and Diganta Barua (BJP), Gautam Das (BJP) and Ghanashyam Das (Gana Suraksha Party) took oath of office as members of the Council.

The Court orders have come in response to a writ petition filled by Bodoland People's Front chief and three-time CEM of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary. In the petition which was first heard on December 18, BPF said that election of the CEM was done by violating Constitutional provisions and the entire process of election of members was in violation of the Election Rules of 2004. Mohilary and six other members of BPF has challenged the validity of the appointments of CEM and the members.

BPF had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats for the 40 member Council but BJP took the lead to form the Council with support from UPPL and GSP. UPPL had won 12 seats and GSP won one seat. BJP had won nine seats in the BTC polls held earlier this month.

Meanwhile, fearing horse-trading by Mohilary, who is known for his go-getter attitude and strong presence in the Bodoland Territorial Region, all newly elected members of the Council has been shifted to Shillong to keep the flock safe and together. According to sources, BPF to offering at least Rs 5 crore each to buy candidates. BPF needs four more to form the Council. Another point to be noted is that provisions of anti-defection law does not apply in council elections.

The new council was formed by the BJP-UPPL-GSP combine. They have 22 members. The lone elected member from the Congress and another from the BPF defected to the BJP later.









