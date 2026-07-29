Gauhati High Court orders Silchar Civic Body Poll by September 22

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Gauhati High Court has asked the State Government and the State Election Commission to hold the Silchar Municipal Corporation election by September 22. Citing the court order, Pragatishil Nagarik Samanway Mancha, a pressure group which had filed a writ petition on the matter, informed the same to the press.

Earlier in its interim order, the court had ordered holding of the election by July 22, but the State Government and the Election Commission sought two more months to complete the process for holding the first civic body election after Silchar municipality was upgraded to a corporation.

Advocate Dhruba Kumar Saha, President of the Mancha, hoped that the government as well as the commission would this time be able to hold the corporation election. He further warned that failure to hold the election within the stipulated schedule would be counted as a violation of the court order.

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