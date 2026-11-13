Gauhati High Court: PAN Card, Voter ID Alone Cannot Prove Citizenship

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has dismissed Assam resident Kulchan Begum's writ petition, upholding a Foreigners Tribunal ruling declaring her a foreigner and revoking her interim bail granted in 2022. In its November 5, 2026, judgment in Guwahati, the court held that PAN cards and voter ID cards cannot independently establish Indian citizenship.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund dismissed the writ petition filed by Kulchan Begum against the Foreigners Tribunal (4th), Mangaldai.

The court upheld the tribunal's August 21, 2018, order declaring her a foreigner. The bench ruled that the documents submitted by Begum did not establish her Indian citizenship.

The ruling specifically addressed the evidentiary value of PAN cards and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), commonly known as voter ID cards.

The court observed, "The PAN Card and EPIC are not a proof of citizenship... unless, the records supplementing the PAN Card and EPIC are proved, the said exhibited documents cannot be accepted as a proof of citizenship of India."

The judgment makes clear that possession of these identity documents, without proof supporting their underlying records, was insufficient to establish citizenship.

The Gauhati High Court rejected 13 documents submitted in support of Begum's citizenship claim.

These included PAN cards, EPICs and ration cards. The bench found that the documents could not independently establish that Begum was an Indian citizen.

The Election Commission of India and the Income Tax Department were the issuing authorities associated with the voter ID and PAN documents. The court's reasoning focused on the need to prove the records supporting these documents rather than treating the cards themselves as conclusive evidence of citizenship.

The proceedings date back to 2000, when the case was originally initiated under the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act (IMDT Act). The matter was subsequently transferred to the Foreigners Tribunal in Mangaldai. The tribunal issued its order on August 21, 2018, declaring Begum a foreigner. She later received interim bail from the Gauhati High Court on April 18, 2022.

However, the Division Bench revoked that interim bail in its November 5, 2026, judgment while dismissing her writ petition. The case concerns the citizenship cut-off date of March 25, 1971.

With the High Court dismissing her petition and revoking interim bail, Begum faces potential detention under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The ruling leaves the Foreigners Tribunal's declaration intact. A challenge before the Supreme Court remains the potential avenue for further legal recourse identified in the supplied case background.

The judgment reinforces the distinction between possessing government-issued identity documents and establishing Indian citizenship through supporting documentary records.