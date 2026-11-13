Kolkata-Sairang Express Derailment Linked To Brake Pipe Valve Failure

Kolkata: The Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No. 13125) derailed at Digaru Railway Station in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district at 6:54 AM on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after a closed Brake Pipe angle cock disabled its main braking system, according to findings by a six-member railway inquiry team.

A six-member Railway Inquiry Team identified the closed Brake Pipe angle cock as the factor that disabled the main braking system of the Kolkata-Sairang Express, leading to the derailment at Digaru Railway Station.

According to the joint inquiry findings, the disabled braking system resulted in the train overshooting a signal before it derailed. The incident involved one locomotive and five coaches. The preliminary inquiry findings did not report any fatalities.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the operating railway zone, is associated with the affected passenger service and the ongoing investigation.

Before the derailment, the Kolkata-Sairang Express had stopped at Panbari station for 30 minutes to address mechanical problems involving its braking equipment and wheels.

The train reached the halt at 6:16 AM and resumed its journey at 6:46 AM after railway staff worked to fix jammed brake pads and overheated wheels. The train subsequently reached Digaru Railway Station, where the derailment occurred at 6:54 AM.

The sequence of events has placed the Panbari maintenance stoppage under scrutiny as investigators examine the possible connection between the repairs and the braking failure.

Investigators are examining whether railway staff closed the Brake Pipe angle cock while carrying out repairs at Panbari station and failed to reopen it before the train resumed its journey.

The inquiry's preliminary findings identify the closed valve as the reason the main braking system became disabled.

However, the question of who closed the valve, whether it happened during the maintenance work, and why it was not reopened remains under investigation.

The available preliminary inquiry note does not contain verbatim statements from railway officials or spokespersons. Instead, it cites the joint findings of the six-member inquiry team.

The reported sequence of events provides a timeline of the train's final journey before the derailment:

5:30 AM: The Kolkata-Sairang Express departed Guwahati.

6:16 AM: The train stopped at Panbari station for mechanical repairs.

6:46 AM: The train resumed its journey after a 30-minute halt.

6:54 AM: The train overshot a signal and derailed at Digaru Railway Station.

The derailment involved one locomotive and five coaches. The preliminary findings reported zero fatalities.

The six-member inquiry team has identified the closed Brake Pipe angle cock as the factor behind the loss of the main braking system.

Investigators are now examining the circumstances surrounding the Panbari repairs, particularly whether the brake valve was closed during the work and left closed when the train departed.

The preliminary findings establish the reported mechanical cause, while questions surrounding the maintenance procedure and responsibility remain part of the investigation.