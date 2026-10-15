Gauhati High Court to Hear Bail Plea of Zubeen Garg’s Bodyguard Paresh Baishya Today

The Gauhati High Court is scheduled to hear the bail application of Paresh Baishya, the former personal security officer (PSO) of the late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, today at 2:00 PM. The high-profile hearing will be conducted by a single-judge bench of Justice Rajesh Mazumdar.

Baishya, along with other security personnel, was arrested following allegations of a criminal conspiracy related to the tragic passing of the legendary singer in September 2025.

While Baishya previously managed to secure conditional bail from a special judge's court regarding separate financial irregularity charges filed by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, he has remained behind bars due to the primary conspiracy and breach of trust charges in the main death investigation.

The development follows the High Court’s recent decision to grant bail to co-accused band member Amritprava Mahanta. That decision drew immense public emotion and sharp reactions from the late singer's family.

Commenting on the ongoing legal proceedings, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, stated, "We waited with the faith of getting justice. If those accused in the case get bail, what does it say about the investigation?"

With arguments from both the defence and the state prosecution expected this afternoon, the outcome of the proceedings and the court's definitive decision on Baishya's bail plea are tightly awaited.