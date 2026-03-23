Gaurav Gogoi Campaigns in Sarupathar, Says Opposition Alliance Has Taken Shape on the Ground

Speaking at a rally in Chungajan, Gogoi sought to project the opposition alliance as a genuine ground-level coalition rather than an electoral convenience.

"This election will be between the Congress of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress that follows the ideals of the late Tarun Gogoi," he said — drawing a direct contrast between what he described as the BJP's political culture and the Congress's foundational values.

He added: "Our effort is to take a renewed Congress to the people. Himanta Biswa Sarma has clipped the wings of the hardline BJP. The same Sarma who had once touched the feet of Siddhartha Bhattacharya while joining the BJP has now sidelined him."