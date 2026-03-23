Gaurav Gogoi Campaigns in Sarupathar, Says Opposition Alliance Has Taken Shape on the Ground

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi took his election campaign to the Sarupathar constituency in Golaghat district on Sunday, addressing rallies in support of alliance partner Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Jibon Chutia.
The meetings saw participation from senior leaders of multiple alliance partners, including the Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.
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Speaking at a rally in Chungajan, Gogoi sought to project the opposition alliance as a genuine ground-level coalition rather than an electoral convenience.
"This election will be between the Congress of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress that follows the ideals of the late Tarun Gogoi," he said — drawing a direct contrast between what he described as the BJP's political culture and the Congress's foundational values.
He added: "Our effort is to take a renewed Congress to the people. Himanta Biswa Sarma has clipped the wings of the hardline BJP. The same Sarma who had once touched the feet of Siddhartha Bhattacharya while joining the BJP has now sidelined him."
At a second rally in Uriamghat, Gogoi struck a more personal note, reflecting on his decade-long association with the area as its former Member of Parliament.
"Being here today brings back old memories. I had the privilege of serving as your Member of Parliament for 10 years," he said. "After the last Lok Sabha delimitation, the party assigned me to Jorhat. I am happy to be among you again."
He recalled that voters in the area had backed him even during the BJP's strong wave in 2014, and again in 2019 — and called on them to now deliver a decisive victory for the alliance candidate.
Gogoi repeated his assertion that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been thrown off balance by the formation of the opposition alliance.
"The people now realise the growing strength of the opposition and that the time has come to bid farewell to Sarma," he said, expressing confidence that voters would choose justice, development, and the protection of democracy.