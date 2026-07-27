Gaurav Gogoi Rallies Congress Cadre in Morigaon, Vows to Strengthen APCC and Fight ‘Injustice’

GUWAHATI: A special delegates’ meeting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) was held on Sunday at the Morigaon Town Bihu Toli Ground under the initiative of the Morigaon District Congress Committee. Organized to discuss the current situation in the country and the state, the meeting was attended by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi as the chief speaker, who delivered the keynote address.

The meeting was attended by MLA Asif Nazar; former ministers Nilamani Sen Deka and Bubul Das; former MP Ram Prasad Sarmah; former MLAs Sibamoni Bora, Binanda Saikia, Satyabrat Kalita, and Ashok Sarma; senior APCC leaders Mehdi Alam Bora, Hem Hari Pegu, Ramanna Barua, Arun Tiwari, Ashok Teron, Udit Bhanu Das, and Bidisha Neog; Morigaon District Congress President Sravan Deka Raja; and district-, block-, and mandal-level office-bearers.

Extensive discussions were held on strengthening the party’s organizational base, raising public awareness against what the Congress described as the government’s injustice and oppression, and formulating strategies for the upcoming by-elections. Addressing the gathering, Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi said that although the last election results were not in the party’s favour, the Congress has never accepted defeat. He observed that a meeting initially intended only for block and mandal presidents had transformed into a massive workers’ convention due to the enthusiastic participation of party workers. He added that the Congress would always stand with the common people and the youth of Assam to uphold democratic values.

Sharply criticizing the BJP government, Gogoi claimed that sustained protests by students, youth, and the public had forced the government to secure the resignation of the Union Education Minister. He said this demonstrated that the BJP government was not invincible and that it would ultimately have to bow before the united will of the people. He also condemned the alleged lathi charge on protesting students in Delhi and accused the Assam police administration of intimidating Congress workers. He asserted that dedicated Congress workers would not be deterred by threats or intimidation.

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