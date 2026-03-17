Gaurav Gogoi Tours North Assam, Targets Himanta and BJP in Poll Campaign

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has stepped up his campaign tour across the state following the release of the party's second candidate list, carrying his "Samay Paribartan" campaign into North Assam on Monday.

Gogoi covered the Gohpur, Bihpuria, and Ranganadi constituencies during the day, meeting party workers, local leaders, and members of the public along the way.

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