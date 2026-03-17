Gaurav Gogoi Tours North Assam, Targets Himanta and BJP in Poll Campaign

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has stepped up his campaign tour across the state following the release of the party's second candidate list, carrying his "Samay Paribartan" campaign into North Assam on Monday.
Gogoi covered the Gohpur, Bihpuria, and Ranganadi constituencies during the day, meeting party workers, local leaders, and members of the public along the way.
Also Read: Congress to Release Second Assam Candidate List Tomorrow, 95% Finalised Says Gaurav Gogoi
Even before the formal announcement of election dates, Gogoi had begun an organisational sweep starting from Guwahati.
On March 15, he interacted with district and block-level Congress leaders in several constituencies including Dimoria, Raha, Nagaon, Samaguri, Tezpur, and Dhekiajuli.
After the election schedule was announced, Gogoi used the campaign tour to personally congratulate already-declared Congress candidates and urge them to commit to winning their seats.
Gogoi confirmed that the party has already finalised candidates in 86 constituencies and said the third list would be released shortly.
He pointed out that Congress had already put out two candidate lists while the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad were yet to announce theirs — framing it as a sign of the party's preparedness.
"Some strategic decisions have to be kept confidential," he said, adding that alliance seat-sharing arrangements have also been worked out, with the central leadership informed of all developments.
Responding to questions about party members who submitted resignations after being denied tickets, Gogoi said none of those resignations had been accepted.
He defended the candidate selection process, saying the list reflects a deliberate effort to field new faces and first-time election contestants — part of what he described as a broader push to project a renewed Congress to the voters of Assam.
"The aim is to bring a sense of renewal within the Congress party so that the people of Assam can see a new Congress in a new and greater Assam," Gogoi said.
Gogoi made no secret of the party's primary electoral goal — removing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from office.
He also addressed the issue of Zubeen Khetra's infrastructure, saying the venue had drawn widespread public complaints. He promised that if Congress comes to power, the infrastructure work there would be completed within three months, and alleged that singer Zubeen Garg would not receive justice as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma remained Chief Minister.
On the question of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Gogoi alleged that even senior BJP figures lacked the space to freely express their views within the party — contrasting it with what he described as the more open culture within Congress.
Gogoi also used the campaign interaction to appeal directly to the Election Commission of India, calling for the transfer of senior police and administrative officials in Assam — including the Director General of Police.
He pointed to similar action taken in West Bengal and questioned why officers in Assam against whom complaints had been filed — including SPs and DCs — had not yet been transferred.