Gaurav Gogoi Votes in Jorhat, Says People Are Choosing a New Assam

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi described the day as significant on both a political and personal level.

"Personally, it is a matter of happiness for me that today my mother has also come with me to vote. She gave me her blessings," he said, adding that the hope in people's eyes and the confidence with which they were expressing their views gave him faith that a new Assam would emerge on May 4.

Before casting his vote, Gogoi offered floral tributes to his father and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi — a quiet but meaningful gesture ahead of one of the most important days of his political career.