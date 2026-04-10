Gaurav Gogoi Votes in Jorhat, Says People Are Choosing a New Assam

Assam Congress president and Jorhat assembly constituency candidate Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote on Thursday for the 2026 Assembly elections, accompanied by his mother Dolly Gogoi, and used the occasion to deliver a message of hope and democratic renewal.
"People are electing a republican, democratic, and empowered Assam," Gogoi told ANI outside the polling booth.
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Speaking to reporters, Gogoi described the day as significant on both a political and personal level.
"Personally, it is a matter of happiness for me that today my mother has also come with me to vote. She gave me her blessings," he said, adding that the hope in people's eyes and the confidence with which they were expressing their views gave him faith that a new Assam would emerge on May 4.
Before casting his vote, Gogoi offered floral tributes to his father and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi — a quiet but meaningful gesture ahead of one of the most important days of his political career.
Dolly Gogoi, speaking to ANI, kept her message simple and heartfelt. "I seek the love and blessings of the people of Jorhat," she said.
Gaurav Gogoi's aunt, Lakshami Rani Gogoi, also expressed her pride in her nephew. "He speaks less but truthfully. I always pray for his progress," she said, adding that she wants Assam to develop further in the years ahead.
Gaurav Gogoi is pitted against BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in the Jorhat constituency. The outcome of this closely watched contest will be revealed when votes are counted on May 4.