Gaurav Gogoi Writes to Gadkari After Gammon Bridge Collapse on NH-37 in Sivasagar

The Congress leader did not frame the collapse as an accident. In both his letter to Gadkari and an X post, Gogoi alleged that the bridge had shown clear signs of structural distress well before it gave way — and that the system failed to act on those warnings in time.

"The collapse of the Gammon Bridge over the Dikhow river in Sivasagar has crippled NH-37, the lifeline of Upper Assam. What is indefensible is this: the bridge had already shown signs of structural distress. Warnings existed. Yet, the system failed to act in time," he wrote.

In his formal letter to Gadkari, Gogoi was more specific, noting that "structural fatigue and visible distress had reportedly been identified nearly a month ago, yet the preventive measures undertaken did not avert this collapse."