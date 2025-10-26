Journalists, leaders of organizations interact at Golaghat Book Fair and Literary Festival

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat Book Fair and Literary Festival, organized by the West Golaghat Branch Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association, Numaligarh Refinery, various organizations, and the public, is being held from October 22 to 29 at the Samannay Kshetra in Golaghat town. On October 24, over a hundred journalists and leaders of national and community organizations from every part of Golaghat district gathered on the main stage of the fair.

The event was inaugurated by Abhirton Goswami, Vice-President of the All Assam Students Union. The inaugural lamp was lit by Simanta Borah, Vice-Chairman of Golaghat Municipal Board. The programme was conducted by Diganta Kumar Bhuyan, senior journalist and President of the Celebration Committee, and Dr Putul Chandra Saikia, President of West Golaghat Branch Xahitya Xabha.

In the morning, a prayer competition and Kirtan recitation were held at the Sankar-Madhava Namghar in the book fair premises, organized by Golaghat District Women’s Association. The open Kirtan recitation competition was inaugurated by Baisnav Pran Barua, a scholar of Assamese art and culture. The event was presided over by Juri Das Rajkhowa, President of Golaghat District Women’s Association, and Rupaa Saikia, the Secretary.

In the evening, an Assamese film song competition was held at an all-Assam level, inaugurated by Dr Lukmoni Goswami, a renowned educationist.

