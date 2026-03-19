Gaurisagar Samannay Grantha Utsav Book Fair Set for March 21–25

Preparations are well underway for the Gaurisagar Samannay Grantha Utsav, a five-day book fair scheduled to take place from March 21 to 25 at the Zubeen Garg Samannay Kshetra, located within the Gaurisagar ASTC Bus Stand complex.

The event promises a packed programme of literary and cultural activities spread across the five days.

The first day of the fair will begin with a flag hoisting ceremony, followed by a tribute ceremony and the formal inauguration of the main entrance of the book fair.

Basanta Gogoi, President of ATASU (All Taikhom Ahom Students' Union), will then inaugurate the Zubeen Garg Samannay Kshetra in a ceremony marking the official launch of the venue for this year's event.

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