Gaurisagar Student Angshunabh Borkakoty Makes It To World Wide Book of Records For Most Finger Punches in 22.6 Seconds

GAURISAGAR: Angshunabh Borkakoty, son of Gunamoni Barkakoty, teacher of RKP High School, Charing and Aparupa Dutta, teacher of Deoraja Higher Secondary School has cracked his finger 50 times in 22.6 seconds. The world’s first “World Wide Book of Records” Angshunabh Borkakoty is a student of class VII in Don Bosco High School, Amguri. Talking to The Sentinel Angshunabh said that he had a desire to set a world record when he was in class IV. Accordingly, he researched various sports on the Internet and studied newspapers. Finally, in July, he sent a message to the World Wide Book of Records authorities expressing his desire to record it. Accordingly, the authorities allowed him to send some videos and photographs.

Angshunabh Borkakoty became the first person in the world to punch his finger 50 times with single hand in 22.6 seconds in July. It may be noted that the world record was set by a man from India who punched his fingers 50 times in 36 seconds with both hands. Angshunabh Borkakoty who aims to become a scientist in the future, said that he was inspired by the lifestyle and reading of books of Dr. Rubul Maut. Angshunabh who is determined to try to break his own records again, plays chess, keyboards, loves drama,singing and gives lectures in his spare time. He also thanked the recently retired headmaster of Charing RKP High School Utjjwal Kakoti and the teacher of that school Rishikesh Saikia for their encouragement and advice. The student’s achievement was congratulated by various institutions in Charing.

