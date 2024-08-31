Tense Situation at Nilpore Tea Estate: Girl Allegedly Molested, Accused Beaten Severely

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The situation got tense at Nilpore Tea Estate under Biswanath Chariali police station in Biswanath district on Thursday night when a girl of the tea garden was allegedly molested by another youth from the same garden. The girl was returning home after accomplishing her duty in the garden. Subsequently, when the victim’s brother came to know of the incident, he, along with his accomplices, beat the boy severely leading to critical injuries. The accused, identified as Krishna Basowar, was recovered by his relatives and was later rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital where he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. The police are investigating the matter. No arrest was made so far.

