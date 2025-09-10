Gaurishree Patra Bora’s book ‘Shikhar’ released at Mohuramukh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The textbook ‘Shikhar,’ written by Gaurishree Patra Bora, teacher of Kamargaon Girls’ Higher Secondary School, for Class X Social Science, was released.

The ceremony was organized in the meeting hall of Pub Mohura Gaon Panchayat at Mohuramukh and was presided over by Parag Hazarika, Principal of Mohuramukh Higher Secondary School.

The book was unveiled by Bina Rajkumari, President of Komargaon Regional Women Writers’ Association.

Also Read: Guwahati: Nilamoni Sen Deka Unveils Book on Assam Movement

Also Watch: