Gautama Buddha Jayanti observed with spiritual fervour in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Buddha Jayanti was celebrated with deep spiritual fervour and enthusiastic community participation at the District Buddhist Temple premises in Graham Bazar, under the aegis of the Dibrugarh Bauddha Samity. The event witnessed a harmonious blend of religious devotion and cultural expression.

The celebrations commenced in the early hours with ceremonial rituals, including the hoisting of the Buddhist flag, chanting of sacred prayers, and the offering of tributes. Devotees actively participated in meditation sessions, religious discourses, and the observance of Panchasheel (the Five Precepts. A peaceful procession and community prayer sessions formed an integral part of the programme, fostering a sense of unity and spiritual awakening among attendees.

Cultural and spiritual discussions were held, focusing on the enduring significance of Buddha's teachings in promoting harmony and social cohesion. Adding a humanitarian dimension to the celebration, organizers carried out a distribution drive of fruits and essential items among patients at Assam Medical College, embodying the spirit of compassion and service.

The second phase of the programme featured a formal religious assembly, where speakers reflected on themes of peace, harmony, and ethical living. The celebrations concluded with the lighting of lamps and collective prayers for global peace.

The Dibrugarh Bauddha Samity extended an open invitation to people from all communities, and the overwhelming participation underscored a message of unity beyond caste, creed, and religion. Organizers noted that the celebration served as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of Gautama Buddha, whose universal message continues to inspire humanity towards a more just, compassionate, and harmonious world.

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