GC College soon to be upgraded as university: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu

SILCHAR: The process of upgrading the GC College as a deemed university was delayed due to the Lok Sabha and as the Model Code of Conduct had now been withdrawn, all the formalities would be completed very soon, stated the Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.

On Thursday morning, Pegu visited the GC College campus and inspected the infrastructure of the premiere institute. The State Cabinet in a gazette notification in December 1, 2023, had declared the college as a university. As per the rules, the process of upgrading the college to a university had to be completed within 90 days of the gazette notification, but even in the past eight months, no exercise was seen taken up by authorities. This had created much confusion both in the teaching fraternity as well as among the students.

However, the Education Minister waived off the confusion as he said that the pending process would now be completed very soon. The notification for appointment of the Registrar would be published within a few days. Meanwhile, Pegu reviewed the progress of various ongoing government projects in Cachar.A

Also Read: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria assesses progress of government schemes in Barpeta district

Also Watch: