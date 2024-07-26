Governor Gulab Chand Kataria assesses progress of government schemes in Barpeta district

BARPETA: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a review meeting with the district administration of Barpeta to assess the progress of various central and state government schemes across different departments in the district. During the meeting, he emphasized the importance of frequent reviews and discussions among officials to remove all bottlenecks and ensure successful implementation of these schemes.

Governor Kataria while taking a briefing on the academic scenario of the district, asked the district administration to take institutional measures to increase school enrolment in the district. He asked the concerned functionaries to identify areas which will be helpful in increasing the literacy rate, arresting school dropouts and bolstering overall academic environment of the district.

Taking a note on MGNREGA, the Governor hailed the administration for its good track record in implementing MGNREGA scheme. He however, stressed on increasing female participation in the scheme.

Governor Kataria expressed satisfaction with the implementation of PMAY-G. He also reiterated on the need of conducting a survey as to how the scheme has changed the life-style of the people and leads to socio-economic empowerment. Taking review on agriculture and implementation of various schemes of the sector, the Governor emphasized on the importance of multi-cropping. He also asked Agriculture department to enable farmers engage in farming activities throughout the year to maximize land use and productivity. On physical infrastructure, the Governor took the briefing from the Public Works Department with regards to physical and financial progress of various development projects in the district.

Taking note on the Social Welfare Department, the Governor stressed on the need of empowering the grassroots level people, especially the mother and children. He also maintained that the Anganwadi Centres working to catapult social welfare measures should be empowered. He praised the department’s efforts in the POSHAN Abhiyan and its potential in addressing malnutrition of the beneficiaries. The Governor also took stock of the disbursement of installment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. He also called for targeting the female population in the PM-SVANidhi scheme.

Governor Kataria also held an interactive session with the beneficiaries of various schemes including PMMSY, PMAY-G, PMAY-U, AROHAN, ARUNODOI, PM-JSY, PM-VISHWAKARMA, PM-SVANidhi, and NFSA, to understand their experiences.

The Governor also visited three vendors who have availed the facilities of PM-SVANidhi. He interacted with the vendors to take feedback about their experiences after getting benefitted from the scheme.

Later, the Governor paid a visit to the Barpeta Satra, the centre of Neo-Vaishnavism and offered his prayers. The Governor also visited Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta and inspected the ICU, Dialysis unit, Indoor Pharmacy and other facilities in the hospital. He also took note of the overall statistical data, student intake etc. He also enquired about the daily registration of OPD and IPD patients. The Governor during his visit also stressed on the importance of maintaining campus cleanliness to ensure optimal hygiene standards for patients.

