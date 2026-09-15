GCU students from Assam to join Indian delegation at International Russophile Congress in Moscow

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Two students of Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Guwahati, have been selected as members of the 30-member Indian delegation to the IV Congress of the International Russophile Movement, scheduled to be held in Moscow on September 16 and 17. BPharm students Charlene Mahalia and Prachita Duara left Guwahati on Monday to attend the international gathering, where participants from different countries are expected to discuss issues relating to culture, education, historical heritage, and people-to-people relations.

The International Movement of Russophiles brings together public figures, representatives of culture and science, experts, and citizens from different countries interested in the preservation and promotion of Russian historical and cultural heritage.

The participation of the two students from Assam is expected to provide them with an opportunity to interact with international delegates and gain exposure to Russia's history and cultural traditions.

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