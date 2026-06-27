PM SHRI Bokial High School signs MoU with Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU)

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GOLAGHAT: In a significant step towards fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific temperament among school students, PM SHRI Bokial High School, Golaghat, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Incubation Centre & AICTE Idea Lab, Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Assam on June 11, 2026. The MoU aims to strengthen and scale up the activities of the school’s Atal Tinkering Laboratory (ATL) through technical collaboration, mentorship, and academic support.

The agreement marks a new chapter in school-university partnership, paving the way for students to gain access to advanced technical expertise, research guidance, innovation mentoring, and exposure to emerging technologies. Under this collaboration, Girijananda Chowdhury University will provide technical assistance, expert interactions, a capacity-building programme, and support in prototype development, research, product design, and entrepreneurship development.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from both institutions expressed optimism that the partnership would nurture young innovators and create a vibrant ecosystem for creativity and problem-solving.

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