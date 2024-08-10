Gender Sensitization Workshop Held for Teacher Trainees at College of Education, Morigaon

Morigaon: A workshop on gender sensitization for teacher trainees of College of Education, Morigaon in keeping up with organizing of 100-day campaigning and enrollment by Sankalp: District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Morigaon under Women and Child Development, Morigaon in collaboration with IQAC College of Education Morigaon was held at the conference hall of College of Education. The workshop was organized to address various issues pertaining to sex, gender and gender discrimination. The workshop also provided useful insights on Prohibition of Child Marriage, Women and Child centric laws, functioning of various organizations dealing with Child support etc. The workshop was facilitated by Namita Devi, LPU DCPU; Iftikar Ahmed Advocate DLSA, Hasina Akhter, DCPU.

Also Read: Former BJP MLA Ashok Sarma Joins Congress After Split Over Leadership Issues

Also watch: