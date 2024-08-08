Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimari Inaugurates National Handloom Day in Morigaon

Morigaon: The Speaker of Assam Assembly Biswajit Daimari on Wednesday inaugurated the National Handloom Day at Morigaon Bihutoli ground. The speaker delivered an important speech on the weaving profession at length while inaugurating the programme at Bihutoli ground. Speaking on the Handloom Day, the speaker spoke how the weavers of Assam would take weaving as their livelihood and how they could be self-reliant through the weaving profession.

