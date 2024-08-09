General Nursing and Midwifery entrance exam rescheduled for August 11

SILCHAR: The much-anticipated GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) entrance examination, originally scheduled for July 14, will now take place on August 11 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. This announcement comes following the examination’s postponement due to unforeseen circumstances.

Candidates preparing for this crucial examination are advised to download their fresh admit cards from the official application portal.

It is imperative for all candidates to obtain the updated admit cards, as some examination centers have been relocated owing to unavoidable circumstances. This important notice was issued by Professor Dr. Karabi Barauah, the Controller of Examinations at Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences. Candidates are urged to check their examination details promptly to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience on the day of the exam.

