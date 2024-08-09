Silchar MSME-D&FO to Launch Free 6-Week Cosmetology Training for Women in August

SILCHAR: In a significant step towards empowering young, educated, and unemployed women, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development and Facilitation Office (MSME-D&FO), Silchar Branch, is launching a free six-week skill development training program in cosmetology and beautician services. Scheduled to begin in the fourth week of August 2024, this initiative is designed to equip participants with practical skills that can pave the way to self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Eligible candidates must have completed secondary school and be over 18 years of age. The training programme is free, ensuring that financial limitations do not deter aspiring women from gaining valuable skills.

Applications can be collected from the MSME-D&FO office at First Link Road Point, N.S. Avenue, Silchar-5, with the submission deadline set for August 20. For further details, interested applicants can contact 94355-65845. This initiative underscores the Government’s commitment to enhancing skill development and generating employment opportunities for women in the region, stated a press release.

