General Observers appointed by ECI arrived in Dibrugarh district

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: The General Observer, as appointed by the Election Commissioner of India (ECI), Shravan Kumar Jhatwat, for 119 Tingkhong LAC in Dibrugarh district arrived here. He is staying at the Dibrugarh Circuit House. He can be contacted on his mobile 8638079565 for any poll-related complaint or one can meet him personally at the Circuit House between 9-30am to 10.30 am.

Similarly, ECI nominated General Observer for 121 Chabua LAC in Dibrugarh district, Tarun Kumar Mukhupadhaya, who is staying at BCPL guest house, can be contacted on his mobile number 9365810895 for any poll-related complaint or one can meet him personally at the guest house between 10 am to 11 am.

Also Read: Congress candidate Nirmal Langthasa files nomination in Haflong

Also Watch: India Tourism North East organizing a 1000 Km solo cycle ride across Assam

