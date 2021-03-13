Seven candidates file nomination papers in Bokajan

A CORRESPONDENT



BOKAJAN: Indian National Congress (INC) candidate for Bokajan Assembly constituency and former Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Raton Engti filed his nomination before the Returning Officer at the SDO(C) office in Bokajan as nominations for the second phase came to an end on Friday.

Raton Engti rode on a bicycle from the Congress party office at Bokajan when he went to file nomination at the SDO(C) office, accompanied by former Executive Member of KAAC, Surjya Rongphar and a gathering of supporters and party workers.

Raton Engti is a former Executive Member of KAAC. He was also the BJP party candidate from Duwarbagori Constituency but lose the seat to independent candidate Richard Tokbi in the 12th KAAC Election, 2017. Engti later joined Congress in 2019.

Meanwhile, two other candidates, viz. David Rengma of NPP and Sanjay Kemprai of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) also filed their nomination before the Returning Officer on Friday. Altogether, seven candidates are in the fray in Bokajan, polling of which is scheduled to be held in the second phase on April 1.

Earlier on Thursday, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) candidate Rajendra Rongpi filed his nomination in Bokajan. ASDC is an ally of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dol in Karbi Anglong. Rongpi is also a former Executive Member of KAAC and is expected to be a major contestant in Bokajan.

Sitting MLA and BJP candidate Dr Numal Momin is also in the fray in Bokajan. Dr Momin, wrestled the seat from Congress in the 2016 Assembly Election and is confident of retaining the seat this time as well. Dr. Numal Momin won by a margin of 4,744 votes in 2016. Among other candidates who are in the fray in Bokajan are Amlong Ingti of CPI (ML) and Semson Teron of JI Kathar-led APHLC.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2021 Update: Tezpur MLA Brindaban Goswami Withdraws Nomination

Also Watch: Assam Polls 2021 Assam CM Sonowal at Morigaon



