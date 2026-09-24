Ghograpar AASU Felicitates 36 Meritorious Students for Outstanding Exam Results

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Hard work, patience, continuous effort, and self-confidence are essential for achieving success in life, said Dr Madhab Chandra Rajbanshi, Principal of Nalbari Medical College & Hospital.

Dr Rajbanshi was speaking as the chief guest at a special felicitation programme organised by the Ghograpar Regional Students’ Union at Bonbhag Senior Secondary School on Wednesday.

AASU Vice-President Bhawajit Bezbaruah, who attended the event as a guest, said that marks alone cannot determine the true merit or overall ability of a student. He said, “Examination scores may reflect memory and the ability to write answers within a stipulated time, but they cannot fully measure a person’s talent, intelligence, character, or overall capabilities.”

Ghograpar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rana Bhuyan, Bonbhag Senior Secondary School Principal Munindra Rajbanshi, Nalbari District Students’ Union Adviser Akshay Deka, and lecturer Pranjit Buzarbaruah also delivered motivational speeches.

As many as 36 meritorious students from the region who secured outstanding results in the recently concluded High School and Higher Secondary final examinations were felicitated during the programme.

Later in the afternoon, a delegates’ meeting and office-bearers’ selection session of the Ghograpar Regional Students’ Union was held at 5 pm, where a new committee was formed with Archik Ahmed as president and Tanmoy Talukdar as secretary.

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