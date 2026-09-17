Nalbari College AASU unit holds annual conference, elects new committee and welcomes freshers

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The annual conference and tea-meet-and-greet programme of the Nalbari College unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), one of the prominent units under the Nalbari Regional Students’ Union, was held on September 13 with the participation of students and former office-bearers.

The programme began with a tribute to the martyrs, followed by the formal inauguration of the conference with a rendition of a group song.

A number of AASU leaders and former office-bearers of the Nalbari College unit attended the session as observers. During the subject selection session, a new committee comprising around 200 members was formed for the forthcoming term. Gargi Barman was elected president of the Nalbari College AASU unit, while Ayan Kalita was appointed general secretary.

Following the annual conference, a tea-meet-and-greet programme was organised for the newcomers of the college. The programme was formally inaugurated by Dr Kamal Nayan Patowary, Principal of Nalbari College.

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