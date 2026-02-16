Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) leads e-waste sustainability drive in Azara

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) took a definitive step toward environmental preservation at its Azara campus on February 11 by hosting a comprehensive e-waste collection drive in partnership with the Earthful Foundation. The event resulted in the successful recovery of nearly 1,400 electronic items, which is an important milestone for the institution’s green campus initiatives.

Electronic waste remains one of the fastest-growing environmental concerns in India, as discarded gadgets often contain toxic substances like lead, mercury, and cadmium. When improperly disposed of in landfills, these materials pose severe risks to soil health and local water systems. By facilitating this drive, the university provided a structured alternative to the informal recycling sector, ensuring that hazardous components are handled according to modern safety standards.

This initiative functions as part of a long-term sustainability roadmap at GCU. Beyond the immediate physical collection, the drive served as an educational catalyst, encouraging the student body to view electronic disposal as a personal responsibility. The university intends for the success of this 1,389-item haul to serve as a blueprint for future ecological programs across the state, proving that academic institutions can play a pivotal role in regional waste management solutions.

The collaboration with the Earthful Foundation aligns with broader regional goals in Assam to mitigate the ecological footprint of rapid digitalization. The foundation concentrates on developing circular economy models that harvest discarded tech for reusable materials instead of leaving it as trash. Established in March 2018, the Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to environmental conservation through the implementation of the “4Rs”—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recover. Based in Guwahati, the foundation actively collaborates with the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA) to manage various waste streams, including plastic and electronic waste. Their flagship programs, such as “Project Good Waste” and the “E-Waste Detox Drive,” focus on institutionalizing waste segregation at the source and providing accessible collection points to ensure that discarded materials reach certified recyclers rather than landfills.

