Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) to host global spiritual assembly for Durga Tandav Stotra

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Girijananda Chowdhury University’s (GCU) campus is set to become the epicentre of a massive global spiritual movement this week as it hosts hundreds of participants for the historic Durga Tandav Stotra. On the evening of January 30, the university’s Azara campus shall welcome mothers from nineteen Indian states and various international locations for a high-profile collective practice session organized by the Foundation for Holistic Development (FHD). The practice session shall serve as the critical staging ground for the grand Samapan of the Durga Tandav Stotra at Madhyamkand, North Guwahati, on the banks of the sacred Brahmaputra river near Maa Kamakhya Shaktipeeth. Following the intensive rehearsals at the university, the participants will move to the banks of the Brahmaputra near the Maa Kamakhya Shaktipeeth for the final sunset Samapan on January 31.

The FHD, a non-profit dedicated to the spiritual well-being of women, has spent years training mothers in sacred recitations to promote the ideals of Vishwashanti (World Peace) and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

