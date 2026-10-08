Girijananda Chowdhury University organises Street Play on Domestic Violence in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: The Centre for Legal Studies (CLS) of Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) on October 6 organised a street play in Azara of Kamrup (M) to raise awareness about domestic violence, its impact on individuals and families, and the legal remedies available to victims and survivors.

The initiative sought to use street theatre as a means of promoting public legal awareness, focusing on the social and legal dimensions of domestic violence and highlighting the need for victims and survivors to speak up and seek support.

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