Girijananda Chowdhury University conducts cyber law awareness programmes in city schools

GUWAHATI: The Centre for Legal Studies, Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), recently organised a series of awareness programmes on cyber law, online safety, and related legal issues at three schools in Guwahati. The programmes were held at YWCA Senior Secondary School, Chatribari, on August 18; Bethany's School, Garchuk, on August 27; and St Mary's Sr Secondary School, Maligaon, on September 7, with the objective of creating awareness among school students about cybercrimes, responsible digital practices, online safety, and the legal safeguards available to individuals in India.

The programmes were coordinated by Associate Professor, Dean In-charge and Head of the Department, Centre for Legal Studies, GCU, Dr Niju Moni Das, stated a press release.

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