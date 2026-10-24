Global Climate Emergency: Historic 30°C Pacific Heatwave Spares No Continent

In a historic milestone for global climate monitoring, sea surface temperatures in the critical Niño 3.4 region of the central equatorial Pacific Ocean have crossed the 30°C threshold.

Data released by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed that ocean temperatures hit 30.06°C, breaking the previous record of 29.82°C set during the 2015 El Niño. Ocean anomalies are now tracking up to 3.8°C above historical averages, an intensity unseen since modern record-keeping began.

Climate scientists warn that this supercharged thermal energy acts as a planetary "wrecking ball," worsening severe global disruptions. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) cautioned that the worst impacts are yet to come, as the climate event is expected to peak around December.

Highlighting the gravity of the phenomenon, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo stated, "This is literally off the monitoring charts that we have used for the past four decades. El Niño will peak towards the end of 2026, but its impacts will be felt long after that."

The unprecedented heat raises major warnings for upcoming severe weather, threatening intense droughts across Southeast Asia, disruptions to India's climate patterns, and extreme flooding in East Africa.