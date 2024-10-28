Goa Court Grants 3-Day Transit Remand To DB Stocks Scam Mastermind Dipankar Barman

PANAJI: In a latest turn of event, a three-day transit remand for Dipankar Barman has been approved by the Pernem court in Goa.

Dipankar Barman, the owner of DB Stocks and the mastermind behind the multi-crore online trading scam, was nabbed by the Guwahati Police near Arambol Beach, approximately 70-80 kilometers from Panaji, on Sunday.

A meticulously planned operation eventually led to his arrest after the cops were involved in a manhunt for two weeks to trace his whereabouts that spanned multiple states.

Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah provided updates on the unfolding investigation by revealing that five individuals linked to this case had been taken into custody.