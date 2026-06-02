Goalpara: 27th Baikho Festival Celebrated with Cultural Fervour in Dudhnoi

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The 27th Baikho Festival of the Rabha community was celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural splendour at Dudhnoi in Assam.

Organised by the Dudhnoi Regional Rabha Students’ Union in association with the Baikho Festival Celebration Committee, the event brought together community members, cultural enthusiasts, and distinguished guests to celebrate the rich heritage and traditions of the Rabha people.

The festival featured traditional rituals, cultural performances, folk music, and dances that showcased the vibrant identity of the Rabha community. Speakers at the event emphasised the importance of preserving indigenous culture, language, and customs for future generations.

As part of the celebrations, several distinguished personalities were felicitated for their outstanding achievements in their respective fields. MLA Tankeswar Rabha, DC Prodip Timung, and other dignitaries participated in the festival.

Also Read: Lai Khuta erected ahead of Damra Anchalik Baikho Festival in Dudhnoi